Expired food articles found at famous food establishments in Jubilee Hills

Food safety team conducts inspection at 36 Downtown Pub, Makau Kitchen & Bar in Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 May 2024, 04:08 PM

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Task Force team conducted inspections at multiple food establishments in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday and found violations ranging from expired food products to storing meat with vegetarian products together.

At 36 Downtown Brew Pub in Jubilee Hills, expired food articles such as Sneha Chicken, Done’s Button Mushroom, Hoisin Sauce and Knorr Chicken Saucing Powder worth Rs.4,000 were discarded.

Semi-prepared food articles which were stored inside refrigerator without proper labels were also found in the bar’s kitchen. Further dustbins were found open without lids and there were no medical fitness certificates for food handlers.

Expired food articles worth Rs.4,970 were also discarded at another similar establishment Makau Kitchen & Bar. Moreover, authorities spotted cockroaches in the store area.

Along with improper labels, Naturals Ice Cream didn’t display their FSSAI license at the time of inspection. The authorities issued strict warnings and follow up inspections are expected soon.