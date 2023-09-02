Explained: How Google Flights’ feature works for booking cheaper flights

This feature, outlined in a blog post, offers users valuable insights into the optimal time to book flights, complementing the platform's existing tools

Hyderabad: In a bid to empower travellers in their quest to secure budget-friendly airfares, Google Flights has recently introduced an innovative feature that promises to be a game-changer. This feature, outlined in a blog post, offers users valuable insights into the optimal time to book flights, complementing the platform’s existing tools such as price tracking alerts and a price guarantee option.

When is the best time to book?

This new feature leverages robust data analysis to provide travellers with actionable information on when flight prices have historically been at their lowest for specific travel dates and destinations.

For example, it might reveal that the most cost-effective time to book similar trips typically falls around two months before departure, and if your plans align with this timeframe, you’re in the sweet spot for savings. On the other hand, it could indicate that prices tend to drop closer to the takeoff date, allowing travellers to exercise patience before hitting the “book” button.

Furthermore, Google Flights’ price tracking functionality can handle the heavy lifting for those seeking lower fares. By enabling price tracking, travellers receive automatic notifications should flight prices experience a significant drop.

This feature caters to various preferences, enabling users to set up tracking for specific dates, such as a friend’s destination wedding in February, or opt for “Any dates” price tracking to stay informed about deals over the next three to six months.

Unlocking price guarantees

Adding an extra layer of confidence for travellers, Google Flights is introducing a colorful price guarantee badge on select flight results. This badge signifies that the displayed fare is unlikely to decrease before departure. In the event that the fare does drop, Google commits to reimbursing the difference via Google Pay. This feature is said to be currently part of a pilot program.

Strategic booking for Christmas travel

For those eyeing Christmas travel, Google offers valuable insights on the optimal booking window. According to their analysis, trips commencing in mid-December are best booked around early October. In a notable departure from 2022 trends, average prices are now at their lowest approximately 71 days before departure. This contrasts starkly with the previous year when the lowest prices were typically found a mere 22 days prior to takeoff. The typical low-price range now extends from 54 to 78 days before departure, allowing travelers to fine-tune their booking strategies.

Strategic booking for international travel

Not limited to just Christmas travel, Google also provides insights for international journeys. If you’re planning a trip from the United States to Europe, it’s advisable to book 72 days or more before departure, based on their analysis.

