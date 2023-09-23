| Explainer What Is Stapled Visa Why Has China Issued These To Athletes From Arunachal Pradesh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:34 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: India on Friday strongly protested China’s decision to issue stapled visas, instead of stamped ones to three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh participating in the 19th Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou, scheduled from Saturday.

The three women Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu, competing as Wushu fighters, did receive their accreditation cards from Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) which also acts as an entry visa.

However, they were unable to download the documents mandatory to travel to the country. This is the second time in the last two months that the same players were barred from attending a sports event in China. In July this year too, the players were issued stapled visas, resulting in the postponement of the departure of the 12-member Indian team for the World University Games in Chengdu, China.

The rest of the wushu squad, comprising a total of 10 players, along with the coaching staff faced no such issues and boarded the flight for Hong Kong on Wednesday night, from where they had a connecting flight to Hangzhou.

What is a ‘stapled visa’?

A ‘stapled visa’ is just an unstamped piece of paper that is attached to the passport and could be detached at will. The Chinese government reportedly began the practice of issuing stapled visas to residents of Arunachal Pradesh in the mid-2000s and it extended the practice to residents of Jammu & Kashmir in 2009.

India does not accept stapled visas as valid. Wei Jizhong, chairman of the Olympic Council of Asia’s ethics committee, told reporters that China did not refuse entry to the athletes.

Why did China issue ‘stapled visas’ to Indian citizens?

Stapled visas can be considered as political tools used by China to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh. It issued ‘stapled visas’ to Indian citizens from Arunachal Pradesh because it does not recognise India’s claim over the state.

The country challenges the legal status of the McMahon Line, the boundary between Tibet and British India that was agreed at the Convention Between Great Britain, China, and Tibet at the Simla Convention of 1914. The country claims around 90,000 sq km of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory. It calls the area “Zangnan”.

Historical instances of China’s stapled visas:

In the past, sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh have had to miss international events in China due to the “stapled visa” issue.

In 2011, the Chinese Embassy issued stapled visas to three Karate players and two officials from Arunachal Pradesh, who were similarly prevented from travelling.

In 2013, archers Maselo Mihu and Sorang Vumi were reportedly stopped from participating in the Youth World Archery Championship due to the same issue.

Indian stance:

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reportedly said that, as a mark of India’s protest against China’s discriminatory behaviour, Union I&B, and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has canceled his scheduled visit to China for the Games.

“In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” Bagchi said.

