Asian Games: Telangana athletes set to dazzle

While 12 athletes from Telangana will don the national colours in Asian Games in Hangzhou, nine of them will be female athletes

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 08:32 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: The State of Telangana has always been a big contributor to Indian sports. With the 19th Asian Games set to begin officially on Saturday, the State athletes once again are eager to dazzle in the continental show with the medal winning performances.

While 12 athletes from the State will don the national colours in the Games in Hangzhou, nine of them were female athletes.

The reigning World Champion boxer Nikhat Zareen will lead the medal charge when she takes to the ring in the 50 kg category. The Nizamabad boxer is a favourite to return with a medal. She is the two-time world champion. In 2022, the boxer became the only fifth Indian woman to win Senior World Championships gold. Having proved her mettle at the World Championships, the pugilist from Nizamabad continued her rich form and won the gold medal at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham followed by the gold medal at the National Championship in Bhopal.

Playing her second Elite World Championships Nikhat proved her mettle once again clinching the second consecutive gold medal at the 2023 IBA Women’s World Championships. She also became only the second Indian female to have two World Championships gold medals to her name. She will be looking to shine at the Asian Games and book her ticket for the Paris Olympics.

Another Nizamabad girl Soumya Guguloth will represent India in the women’s football. The striker, who also plays in the mid-field, scripted history by becoming the only female footballer from both the Telugu speaking States to play for the country last year.

Having signed with Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb to become the first from the country to do so, she now possesses much-required experience to shine on the global stage.

Akula Sreeja, the reigning national champion, is the only table tennis player from the State in the Indian team. She, along with veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal, had won the country’s first-ever mixed doubles gold at the Commonwealth Games last year.

Sreeja, the 24-year-old RBI employee, will compete in women’s singles, doubles (with Diya Chatela) and mixed doubles (with Harmeet Desai).

Arjun Erigaisi, the Grandmaster from Warangal, is a vital cog in the Indian chess team that is primed to do well. With a FIDE rating of 2712, he is one of the next generation stars. Arjun will ply his trade in the individual men’s event that will be held in rapid format. He, along with G Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa, will compete in the team event as well.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Hyderabad cricketer T Thakur Tilak Varma when he takes the field with the Indian cricket team that is sure to return with a gold . Cricket is making its debut at the event and Tilak, the left-handed cricketer, will be a big part of India’s top-order. He made his debut for the country in T20s and ODIs recently.

Shooter Esha Singh is another athlete from the State to watchout for. The youngster will compete in the 10m air pistol and 25m sport pistol events. The 18-year-old will be making her debut at the Asian Games. However, she has proved her mettle on the world stage already. She is the reigning world junior champion in 25m air pistol having won it last October. With an eye on the Paris Games, the youngster is determined to return with a medal.

Vritti Agarwal, the talented swimmer from Hyderabad, has already made headlines by becoming the first-ever swimmer from the Telangana State to qualify for the Asian Games. The 16-year-old youngster, whose pet events are 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle, is named in India’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay event. Having performed well at the 76th Senior National Aquatic Championship, she earned a place in the Indian squad. The fact that she is only 16, proves her talent.

Apart from them, badminton players Sikki Reddy and Gayatri Gopichand will represent India in the women’s doubles events and team events. The other State athletes who will be in action are Geetanjali in rowing (coxed eight), A Nandini in women’s heptathlon, Sanjana in skating and Preeti Kongara in sailing in 470 mixed category.

State athletes: Nikhat Zareen (Boxing), Akula Sreeja (TT), Soumya Guguloth (football), Vritti Agarwal (Swimming), Sikki Reddy, Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton), Tilak Varma (Cricket), Gitanjali (rowing), A Nandini (athletics), Sanjana (skating), Preeti Kongara (Sailing), Arjun Erigaisi (chess).

