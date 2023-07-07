Eyewitnesses allege act of mischief led to Falaknuma Express fire accident

An eyewitness said that a youngster was seen smoking a cigarette near the charging socket of the S4 coach

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: Even as the preliminary investigation reports indicate an electrical short circuit caused fire in the Falaknuma Express, eyewitnesses have alleged that it was an act of mischief that led to the accident.

An eyewitness told the media persons that a group of youngsters who boarded the train from Howrah were behaving mischievously. One of them was seen smoking a cigarette near the charging socket of the S4 coach, which already had many passengers including the elderly and children on board.

They alleged that even after repeatedly requesting them not to smoke in the coaches, the youngsters did not pay heed. “We have not received any complaint in this regard. Based on further investigation and evidence in hand, necessary action will be taken,” said an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP) .

Also Read Officials suspect short circuit in Falaknuma Express fire accident