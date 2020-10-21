‘F2’ wins Indian Panorama 2019 Award

The Venkatesh-Varun Tej starrer is the only Telugu film to bag the prestigious award and director Anil Ravipudi says he couldn’t be more proud

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, has presented awards to films for 2019. While a slew of Bollywood films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gully Boy made it to the list, F2: Fun and Frustration was the only Telugu film to win an award.

Starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada, the film was a superhit, grossing over Rs 127 crore on a budget of Rs 30 crore. The director and writer Anil Ravipudi shared his excitement with Hyderabad Today, “I am very happy. People laughing their hearts out in the theatres when F2 released is the biggest award for our team.

Though it’s a proper commercial film, it has realistic elements which the audience could connect to. We are getting ready to launch F3 and we heard this news, so it gave us an immense boost. I couldn’t be more proud of my film.”

He gives credit to the entire team. “The entire cast and crew worked really hard. Venkatesh garu made a comeback with loads of energy and an amazing comic timing. Varun Tej also gave a superb and energetic performance, especially with his Telangana slang. Tamannaah, Mehreen and Prakash Raj were brilliant too. I thank the entire cast and crew of the film,” he shares.

The filmmaker says that F3 will go ahead with the same cast. There could be another actor in the second half, apart from Tamannaah and Mehreen. “The script is ready and more details on the film will be revealed soon,” shares Anil.

