FABA-UoH to organise workshop on AI for Pharma and Biotech from Dec 11

This workshop will showcase recent advancements, pivotal technologies, and their applications within artificial intelligence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) in collaboration with Science Gurus and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is organizing a workshop on ‘Artificial Intelligence for Pharma and Biotech’ from December 11 to 16.

This workshop will showcase recent advancements, pivotal technologies, and their applications within artificial intelligence. Global experts, leading the charge in developing and applying AI across various domains, including understanding diseases, drug discovery, therapeutic candidate development, clinical trials, and beyond, will take part, a press release said.

The workshop will be primarily featured in elucidating the basic concepts of AI and its application for knowledge extraction, shedding light on how the Pharma and biotech industry is seamlessly integrating AI into their R&D processes, it said.

Special attention will be given to the instrumental roles that AI plays in enhancing efficiencies at each stage of drug discovery and development, supported by compelling case studies, it added.