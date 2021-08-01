Failed to get compensation, tractor driver ends life in Sircilla

A native of Rahimkhanpet of Illandakunta mandal, Vamshi consumed pesticides on Saturday night

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Disappointed over non-payment of compensation by a tractor owner, a youth Rebbala Vamshi committed suicide by consuming pesticides.

A native of Rahimkhanpet of Illandakunta mandal, Vamshi consumed pesticides on Saturday night. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

According to family members and villagers, a tractor driver by profession, Vamshi used to work as a driver on the tractor of Malreddy. A few months ago, he lost his arm while tilling the land.

The tractor owner promised to give Rs 10 lakh compensation besides an acre of land. As he failed to get compensation, Vamshi staged a protest in front of Malreddy’s house. But he was told to vacate the place by police.

Disappointed over the incident, he consumed pesticides on Saturday night. While undergoing treatment in the hospital, Vamshi informed a section of media persons that Malreddy, his son Harikrishna, Illandakunt SI Kaja Kanakaiah and Jangala Raju duped him by promising compensation.

He wanted the government to take action against those who were responsible for his death.

