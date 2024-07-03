KIMS-Sunshine launch Swedish Episealer customised implants

The orthopaedic surgeons at KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals, Begumpet on Wednesday announced successful knee surgery on a patient utilising Episealer implant, a custom-made implant from Sweden that provides a pain-free life for patients.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 05:10 PM

Hyderabad: The orthopaedic surgeons at KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals, Begumpet on Wednesday announced successful knee surgery on a patient utilising Episealer implant, a custom-made implant from Sweden that provides a pain-free life for patients.

The surgery was conducted by Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon and ED, Sunshine Hospitals, Dr Kushal Hippalgaonkar with Prof. Leif Ryd, Former Professor, Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Founder of Episurf Medical AB.

“A painful knee due to cartilage injuries in the young is crippling. The current treatment options have several limitations and Episealer is a custom-made implant that overcomes many of these limitations providing a pain-free life to patients,” Dr Kushal said.

The surgery aims to restore knee function, reduce pain significantly and stop or delay the need for a joint replacement surgery. ” Episealer is designed to remove the damaged tissue and restore the area with a perfectly fitting implant,” Dr A.V. Gurava Reddy, MD, KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals said.