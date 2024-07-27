Rains: Govt asked to extend compensation to farmers in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 07:04 PM

Former ZPTC member Sudhakar Rao extends rations to residents of Talayi village in Bejjur mandal on Saturday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Former Bejjur ZPTC member Palvai Sudhakar Rao demanded the government to extend compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged by rains. He extended rations on behalf of Sirpur (T) MLA P Harish Babu to 150 families hit by floods in Talayi, Thikkapalli and Bheemaram villages in Bejjur mandal on Saturday.

Sudhakar Rao asked the government to carry out a survey to assess crop damage caused by the heavy rains and to provide compensation to farmers belonging to the three villages and habitations located on the banks of Pranahita river. Former Bejjur MPP Koppula Shankar and others were present.