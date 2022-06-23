Fake currency racket busted in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: Task Force sleuths along with the Hanamkonda police raided a place at Peddammmagadda and fake currency notes with a total face value of Rs 7.54 lakh in the denomination of 500 here on Thursday. They have also seized Rs one lakh cash, a car, five mobile phones, paper bundle and others used in printing the fake currency.

The police have arrested one Sorlam Prasad, a car driver, of Chunchupalli- Vidyanagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, who is now residing at Pragallapalli of Venkatapur mandal in Mulugu district, Janagam Bhagya Laxmi, an Asha worker, of Vavilalapally locality in Karimnagar, Nallagoni Ravinder Goud, a labourer, of Emped village of Tekumatla mandal of Bhupalpally district.

Two other accused, Shekar of of Marlapadu village of Sathupalli in Khammam district, and Srikanth of Gampalagudem village of Thiruvur mandal of Krishna district of the Andhra Pradesh, are absconding, said a press note by the Task Force here on Thursday.