Fake doctor along with accessory held in Hyderabad

Claiming to be a MBBS graduate from Osmania Medical College and an MD (Gen & Med), Polkampally Sai Kumar, 35, of Mahabubnagar, was running Sai Clinic at Meerpet Crossroads without any authentic certificates or legal permission

Hyderabad: An Intermediate pass out, who posed as an MBBS doctor and was running an illegal clinic, was arrested by the Meerpet police here on Tuesday. Claiming to be a MBBS graduate from Osmania Medical College and an MD (Gen & Med), Polkampally Sai Kumar, 35, of Mahabubnagar, was running Sai Clinic at Meerpet Crossroads without any authentic certificates or legal permission, said the police. Sai Kumar, along with one SK Ahmed, was treating patients by charging consultancy fee of Rs 150 per head.

Police found that Saikumar had studied up to Intermediate (BiPC) in Saroornagar in 2004. He then took Eamcet coaching and later worked in a hospital in Santhoshnagar as an operation theatre assistant. He also worked as medical administrator in hospitals, all without any valid degree. After opening his clinic, he ‘appointed’ a doctor, Subba Rao, a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, who passed away in September last year.

After this, Ahmed, who is said to be an Ayurvedic medicine graduate, and Saikumar used Subba Rao’s credentials and continued to run the clinic.

Police, who arrested Saikumar and issued a notice to Ahmed to prove his credentials, have initiated measures to seize the clinic as well, according to Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

