Fake Doctor: Police seize clinic in Meerpet of Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police on Tuesday seized Sai Clinic, which was run illegally by P Sai Kumar, who was arrested last week on charges of cheating people by posing as a doctor though he did not have necessary qualifications. The police along with Revenue officials of Balapur affixed the notice on the premises and sealed it. Sai Kumar (35), an intermediate pass out, posed as an MBBS doctor and was running an illegal clinic.

He had used the credentials of another doctor and claimed to be an MBBS graduate from Osmania Medical College and ran the clinic without authentic certificates or legal permission. Police found that Sai Kumar had earlier worked as an operation theatre assistant and as medical administrator in hospitals, all without any valid degree.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .