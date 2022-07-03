Fake news about tiger killing two people in Jangaon goes viral on social media

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:57 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Jangaon: The news about a tiger killing two people at Kanchanapalli village of Raghunathpalli mandal in the district is going viral on the social media, particularly on the WhatsApp groups in erstwhile Warangal district. Local MLA T Rajaiah was quoted in the fake news as if he urged the people to be cautious. However, wildlife enthusiasts are fuming over the creators and people circulating the fake news on tiger attacks in the district. It may be added here that the same photos were also posted in the WhatsApp groups of Muligu district stating that the tiger killed two in Mulugu district.

Ravi Babu Pittala, an environmental activist, from a village near to Kanchanapally said that no incident of tiger attack had happened at the Kunchanapalli village. “This fake news is creating unnecessary panic among the people. This has to be curtailed, and people should be cautious about the fake news. They should not be carried away by the fake and false news. They have to verify first before forwarding such news,” he said. Meanwhile, a retired forest officer said that the photos which are in circulation were indeed of the people who died in a sloth bear attack somewhere in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the sources, the photos of two people who died in the bear attack happened in Vajrapukotturu village of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. But the same photos are getting circulated in the social media groups in both the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States adding some villages’ names in their respective districts. “Some mischief mongers are creating and forwarding fake news to create fear among the people. The tiger is moving in the forest areas of Bhupalpally district as of now as per the forest officials,” former DFO K Purushotam said.

