Falaknuma Express coaches catch fire: Battery short-circuit suspected

The incident occurred between Pagidipally and Bommaipally railway stations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:39 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: Two coaches of the Falaknuma Express (Train No. 12703), running between Secunderabad and Howrah in West Bengal, caught fire in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district limits on Friday, reportedly due to a short-circuit caused by a battery.

Smoke and fire emanated from one of the coaches, and spread to another.

Officials reported that a major accident was averted as the failure was noticed immediately and the train was stopped.

Several panicked passengers in the adjacent bogies rushed out of the train to safety. No passenger was injured in the incident.

Later, after detaching the coaches, and ensuring safety checks, officials flagged off the train.