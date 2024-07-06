Falaknuma Super Fast Express stopped at Miryalaguda due to technical glitch

The train which started from Howrah in West Bengal on Friday, had an issue with the heel brake of one of its coaches.

6 July 2024

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma Super Fast Express running between Howrah and Secunderabad was reportedly stopped at Miryalaguda in Nalgonda after it developed a technical glitch on Saturday.

The loco pilot noticed it and halted the train at Miryalaguda and the issue was rectified within one hour.

The train safely reached Secunderabad railway station later.

However, when contacted railway officials, they said no such issue was reported.