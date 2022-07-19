| Falcon Edge And Wandring Warrior Shines In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Falcon Edge and Wandring Warrior shines in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:56 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Hyderabad: Falcon Edge and Wandring Warrior impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Different (RB) 47.5, moved easy. Super Angel (RB) 47, moved freely.

Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) 48, handy. Grand Finale (Deepak Singh) (From 1000/400) 47.5, handy. Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) & Ilango (Deepak Singh) 47.5, pair handy.

800m:

Corfe Castle (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Quality Warrior (Kiran Naidu) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

The Image (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2.5, 600/47.5, moved easy. Happy Go Lucky (Kuldeep Singh) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Burgundy Black (DS Deora) & 3y-(Basem/Whispering Hills) (Iswar Singh) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy. Precious Gift (RB) & Alpine Girl (RB) 1-2.5, 600/47.5, pair handy and level.

1000m:

Papal Decree (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/47, not extended. Makhtoob (RB) 1-19, From 1000/400) 46, moved easy. NRI Majestic (Koushik) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, handy. Garnet (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.

NRI Valley (Rohit Kumar) 1-17, 800/59, 600/47, good. Juramento (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Wandring Warrior (DS Deora) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, pleased. Path Of Peace (RB) & Icecapade (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. Samrat (RB) & Indian Temple (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45,former moved well. Sincerely Yours (Ishwar Singh) & Delhi Heights (DS Deora) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair not extended.

Linewiler (SS Tanwar) & Barbet (P Vikram) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, former handy. Falcon Edge (Rohit Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed.

Icicle (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Elusive (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well.