Fallout of demonic policies of Congress will be serious: CM KCR

Letting Congress make a comeback would have serious repercussions on the fate of the people and the future of Telangana, said CM KCR

Hyderabad: Sounding a caution to farmers in particular and the rest of the electorate in general against playing into the hands of the Congress in the State, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Wednesday that letting the Congress make a comeback would have serious repercussions on the fate of the people and the future of the State.

Addressing a massive gathering at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Medak on Wednesday, he said the fallout of the demonic policies of the Congress would be grave. Appealing to the people to be wary of the designs of Congress leaders, right from Rahul Gandhi to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, he said they were making no secret of their disruptive agenda.

The Congress wants to wreck the robust administrative mechanism and welfare system that was devised and nurtured so well over the last nine and half years to put in place once again the old order of loot and plunder for depriving people of their benefits that were being directly transferred to their accounts without the involvement of any officials or influential elements.

The Chief Minister wanted the people to vote taking into consideration the State’s massive turnaround achieved in key sectors such as power, irrigation, agriculture, welfare and administration. The avowed goal of the Congress leadership was to scrap Dharani, the government portal that facilitated direct benefit transfer to the farmers right from Rythu Bandhu Assistance to payments for the grains procured from them.

Holding the Congress rule in the undivided State squarely responsible for the deaths of scores of youths who had fought for Statehood and the dwindled fortunes of the farmers, he said Congress was the danger lurking around the corner. “If you want Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima to continue and Dharani to remain intact, sitting MLA of Medak, Padma Devender Reddy, should win once again,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao also assured farmers in the constituency of adequate supply of water from the Ghanapuram anicut. He said the works on the Narsapur canal system were nearing completion. The Mallanna Sagar project was holding hope for the entire region. The district’s drinking water woes were already addressed. Adequate supply for irrigation would also be facilitated, he said.