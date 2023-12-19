SFI and other student unions to stage ‘Chalo Parliament’ protest on Jan 12

SFI leader B Veerabhadram released a publicity poster of 'Chalo Parliament’ protest in Kothagudem on Tuesday

Kothagudem: Students Federation of India (SFI) and 16 other student unions planned to stage a ‘Chalo Parliament’ protest in New Delhi on January 12 demanding to provide free education and employment to all in the country.

Speaking at a meeting of the federation activists here on Tuesday, its district secretary Burra Veerabhadram alleged that the ruling BJP government at the Centre was weakening the education sector.

He said that only three percent the funds of the union budget was allocated to the education sector. At least 20 percent of the funds of the budget should be allocated to the education sector in the next budget, he demanded.

Unemployment rate in the country has increased drastically. The Modi government failed to deliver its promise of providing 10 lakh jobs to unemployed youth every year. Illegal cases were being filed and fines were being imposed on protesting students in Central universities.

In an undemocratic manner Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor issued a circular imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 if protests were staged in the university. As part of the new national education policy, the Centre intends to conduct all national level competitive examinations through NTA and it was not a right decision, Veerabhadram said.

The Centre imposed a cut in the national level fellowships given to SC/ST, minority and BC students and because of that student suicides have increased in national universities, he complained.

Veerabhadram informed that SFI’s 54th foundation day celebrations would be held across the district from December 28 to 31. Essay, elocution, quiz and rangoli competitions would be conducted for students in the name of Bhadradri Cultural Fest.

He requested students to participate in large numbers in the fest and make it a success. SFI district president Garlapati Pawan, assistant secretary Nagakrishna, town president Ram Charan, activists Chintu, Charan, Nikhil, Prashanth and others were present.