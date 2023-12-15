Hashtag ‘IPL2024’ trends after MI names Hardik Pandya as new captain

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians, the Indian Premier League powerhouse, has named Hardik Pandya as their captain for the upcoming 2024 edition.

This pivotal change sees Pandya taking the reins from the legendary Rohit Sharma, who steered the team to a record-breaking 5 IPL titles during his illustrious tenure.

Rohit Sharma, the most successful captain in MI’s history, assumed leadership in 2013, transforming the franchise into a championship-winning force. His strategic prowess and on-field brilliance shaped an era of triumphs for Mumbai Indians.

However, the mantle now shifts to Hardik Pandya, a dynamic all-rounder renowned for his explosive batting and impactful bowling.

This announcement marks a new chapter for MI, with Pandya set to navigate the team towards continued glory in the fiercely competitive IPL.

Fans of both cricketers are taking to social media to share their opinions on the captaincy change, with many supporting Rohit Sharma. As a result, Rohit Sharma and Haridk Pandya started trending on social media platforms, particularly ‘X’.

Here’ how fans reacted:

End of the Greatest IPL captain Era

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Rohit Sharma will be considered as the greatest IPL captain 🐐🐐 Cricket fans will not pass without liking the post 👍🏻#RohitSharma𓃵 #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily #IPL2024 #HardikPandyapic.twitter.com/k7kIaeI5Jg — Reja Hossain (@RejaHossain999) December 15, 2023

#RohitSharma𓃵 #MumbaiIndians#HardikPandya #IPL2024

Every MI fans after knowing that Rohit Sharma is no longer to be MUI Captain.

Ambani gave Captaincy to Hardik🥲😒 pic.twitter.com/W1S4UB7LXh — 🌼Nitu Raj🕊️🌼🇮🇳 (@realnituraj) December 15, 2023

Rohit fans chasing Mumbai Indians management after they sacked Rohit and made Hardik Pandya the new captain 👇😂#HardikPandya #IPL2024 #RohitSharma #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/Wu0hbsqajB — Ashish Singh 🇮🇳 (@ashishthakur905) December 15, 2023