Farm getaways the new trend in Hyderabad

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis have been looking out for luxurious farms to have a staycation or a mini vacay outside the city. The preference for farm stay is to spend some quality time with family and friends instead of going to clubs or dinners.

Farm getaways have become a trend for people who want to stay among nature and in a pollution-free environment while having fun with no time restrictions. Many people yearn to visit farms outside the city to have private time with their near and dear ones.

“People have been opting for farm stays as they have time restrictions when they go out for clubbing or dinners while they can spend a whole day on the farm with no restrictions at all,” said Priya, owner of Priya’s Garden in Chevella.

Farm owners let people book their properties for a day or as many days as they would like, for a staycation. People also book these places for private parties and pool parties.

“We have three container rooms that can accommodate up to 12 people, a swimming pool, projector with JBL sound system, camping tents, and other amenities for people to have a comfortable stay,” said Sai Teja, owner of Little Utopia located at Chilkur Road, Moinabad.

Farmhouses have different amenities for guests to enjoy as per their needs. A few even offer in-house chefs, lush green lawns, and fresh fruits and vegetables from their farms.

“Many of our guests love that they can pick fresh fruits and vegetables from the farm and cook them in the kitchen with everything already provided. Apart from this, we have an exquisite pool, gazebo, and a huge garden where guests can take a walk under the starry sky,” added Priya.

Priya’s Garden is a beautiful pet-friendly property located around 34km from Hyderabad, the owner takes ‘Live fresh, Eat fresh and Breathe fresh’ seriously and likes to provide the same for her guests. They have a restful ambiance, making unwinding a special experience for their guests.

While Little Utopia, located approximately 37 km from the city, is a blissful paradise to unwind luxuriously. It is a pleasant abode for a staycation away from the cacophony of the city. They have a beautiful set up of an open theatre that steal the show.

