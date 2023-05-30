Parks in Hyderabad with a scenic view

Here are some of the parks with a scenic view in the city

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 06:11 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is home to several parks that offer a beautiful scenic view. These parks are spread across the city and offer a serene environment where visitors can relax and enjoy the natural beauty of their surroundings.

Some of these parks are known for their lush greenery, while others offer stunning views. Many of these parks have walking trails, picnic spots, and recreational activities that make them popular destinations for families, couples, and nature enthusiasts. Here are some of the parks with a scenic view in the city:

Landscape Park

The Landscape Park at Gandipet, also known as the Gandipet Eco Park, is a beautiful attraction in Greater Hyderabad. A park built on 18 acres of land, this is on the embankment of the Gandipet Reservoir.

This park is a delight to all nature lovers as well as suburbanites. With a large open-air theatre, it also features symbols of Telangana’s culture and traditions and several pieces of art. The greenery in the park is stunning, especially for those who love the outdoors of art.

KBR National Park

Kasu Brahmananda Reddy Park, popularly known as KBR National Park, is a vast spread of lush greenery and rich fauna. Located in the middle of Hyderabad, this park has an approximate area of 390 acres and is home to a variety of flora and fauna. There are around 600 varied species of trees, around 140 species of avian fauna along with 20 species of reptiles and 20 species of mammals in the park. There are around 15 different species of butterflies as well. The park offers a scenic view of the city and is a popular spot for nature lovers and bird watchers. Walk alongside peacocks and spend hours spotting rare birds and plants, and know what it feels like to truly belong with nature.

Durgam Cheruvu

On the bank of Durgam Cheruvu is a beautiful park located in the heart of Hyderabad, near Jubilee Hills. As the park surrounds a picturesque lake, also known as the Secret Lake, it offers some of the most beautiful sceneries your eyes can feast on.

It is surrounded by rocky hills and lush greenery. The rock formations surrounding the lake are spread across an area of 63 acres of land and are said to be approximately 2,500 million years old.

The park has several walking trails, picnic spots, and a small park area where visitors can relax and enjoy the view. It is a popular spot for photography, with several attractive spots for capturing the lake and surrounding landscape.

Ficus Garden

Ficus Garden, located in Jubilee Hills (Road No. 51), is known for its beautiful views. The highlight of this garden is the peaceful pathway that winds through the forest and leads to the Durgam Cheruvu Lake. The park is surrounded by tranquil environs and is a great place to unwind, relax and take a walk-in nature in peace. Ficus Garden is a pet-friendly location.

Lotus Pond

The Lotus Pond at MLA colony is another beautiful and serene destination in Hyderabad. The park has a 1.2km-long path for walking, and is surrounded by lush greenery, including several species of trees and plants. This oval-shaped pond is a suitable place to visit if you wish to spend some time amidst the greenery of nature and admire its natural beauty.

This place is just 2 km away from KBR park. The pond gets its name from the several lotus plants that grow in it, adding to its natural beauty. The Lotus Pond is a popular spot for nature lovers, photographers, and those seeking a peaceful and serene environment. It is also a popular spot for bird watching, as several species of birds can be spotted in and around the pond.