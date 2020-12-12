Farm law protests: Left parties’ activists stage ‘rasta roko’ in Karimnagar

Vehicular traffic on Rajiv Rahadari leading to Hyderabad came to a standstill for a while as the Left parties’ leaders and workers sat on the road

Karimnagar: Activists of Left parties, including CPI, CPM, and people’s organisations staged a rasta roko at Renigunta toll plaza in Thimmapur mandal, demanding the Centre to repeal new agricultural laws.

Vehicular traffic on Rajiv Rahadari leading to Hyderabad came to a standstill for a while as the Left parties’ leaders and workers sat on the road. Police rushed the spot and cleared the traffic by arresting the protestors.

Earlier, addressing the rasta roko, CPI district secretary Ponuganti Kedari and Rythu Sangham state vice-president Varna Venkat Reddy came down heavily on the Central government for not bothering about farmers, who have been agitating for the past 17 days demanding the repeal of anti-farmer laws.

To benefit big corporates such as Ambani, Adani, Walmart and others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing injustice to farmers, they said.

They wanted the government to abolish the new Acts. Otherwise, the agitation would be intensified, they threatened.

Agriculture workers union district general secretary Gudikandul Satyam, CITU president U Srinivas, secretary Ramesh CPI district assistant secretary Koyyada Srujan Kumar, AISF district secretary Kasireddy Manikanta Reddy and others participated in the rasta roko.

