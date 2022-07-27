Farmer drowns in irrigation tank in Mancherial

By Telangana Today

Representational Image

Mancherial: A farmer was drowned in an irrigation tank while he was searching for his missing cattle at kannepalli mandal centre on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

Kannepalli Sub-Inspector Suresh said that the victim was Kotrangi Shankaraiah (48), a resident of Kannepalli mandal headquarters.

Shankaraiah met a watery grave when he was trying to trace his two buffaloes that went missing two days back. His wife grew suspicious when he did not return till late evening. She lodged a complaint with local police, who launched a search for the farmer. Some locals told the police that they noticed Shankaraih on the bund of the tank. The police pressed expert divers and fished out the body.

The farmer was survived by a wife, two sons and a daughter.