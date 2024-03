Farmer electrocuted in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 06:15 PM

Medak: A farmer was electrocuted on Sunday morning at Nizampet mandal headquarters after he came in touch with a live electric wire that snapped due to heavy winds on Saturday night. The victim Bakolla Mallaiah (54) had gone to his paddy field to irrigate his field when he came in touch with live electric wires. He died on the spot.