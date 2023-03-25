Farmer electrocuted in Medak district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Medak: A farmer was electrocuted at his farm on Friday night at Bythole village of Havelighanpur Mandal in Medak district.

According to the police, Kistaiah, the sarpanch of the village, had gone to his farm on Friday evening but did not return home.

Family members found his body near the borewell in the field. A case was registered. The body was taken to Government Hospital Medak for postmortem.

