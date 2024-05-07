Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Farmer killed by lightning in Siddipet

The victim was Kummari Mallesham (33), who had gone to his cattle shed early on Tuesday morning to milk the buffaloes when the area witnessed heavy rain and thunderstorms.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 7 May 2024, 04:55 PM
Siddipet: A farmer was struck dead by lightning at Kummari Malleshammandal headquarters on Tuesday morning. The victim was Kummari Mallesham (33), who had gone to his cattle shed early on Tuesday morning to milk the buffaloes when the area witnessed heavy rain and thunderstorms. Mallesham rushed under a tree for a cover. However, he was killed on the spot as lightning struck him. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

