Farmer sleeping under tarpaulin cover run over by tractor in Karimnagar

This bizarre incident took place in Vachunur of Thimmapur mandal on Saturday morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:05 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Representational Image.

Karimnagar: A farmer died when he was run over by a paddy-laden tractor at Paddy Purchasing Centre. This bizarre incident took place in Vachunur of Thimmapur mandal on Saturday morning.

According to villagers, Uppuleti Mondaiah (60) brought his crop to the IKP purchasing centre two days ago. As weighing of the paddy is being done since 3 am in the morning in wake of the scorching sun, Mondaiah slept at the centre by covering himself with a tarpaulin, which is being used to dry up as well as protect the paddy from rains.

However, the driver, who was shifting the paddy to rice mill in a tractor, did not know this and drove the vehicle over Mondaiah, killing him instantly.

LMD police have registered a case and shifted to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.