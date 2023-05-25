Trainee head constable dies with heart stroke in Karimnagar

Working with the Hyderabad City Police, Ranu Singh was recently promoted as head constable and was undergoing training at the Karimnagar Police Training College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Karimnagar: Trainee head constable Ranu Singh (45) died, reportedly of a heart stroke, in Karimnagar.

Working with the Hyderabad City Police, Ranu Singh was recently promoted as head constable and was undergoing training at the Karimnagar Police Training College.

On Wednesday, Ranu Singh collapsed all of sudden while undergoing training. The college staff shifted him to the district headquarters hospital. As his health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a private hospital where he breathed his last on Thursday.

