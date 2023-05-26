Occupancy ratio of TSRTC AC buses goes up in Karimnagar

Occupancy ratio of AC buses operated by the TSRTC has gone up in Karimnagar region during the last three months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Karimnagar: People are adopting different methods to get respite from the scorching sun. While a majority of them prefer to stay at home in the afternoon, those traveling long distances are opting for the comfort of air conditioned (AC) vehicles.

Consquently, occupancy ratio of AC buses operated by the TSRTC has gone up in Karimnagar region during the last three months. Passengers are preparing to travel in Super Luxury and Express buses only in the morning.

After 10 am, a majority of the passengers are showing interest to travel in AC buses like Rajadhani and Garuda, which are being operated in Hyderabad and Bangalore routes. As a result, the occupancy ratio of AC buses has gone up.

38 AC buses including six Garuda and 32 Rajadhani buses are there in Karimnagar-I, Godavarikhani, Jagtial and Korutla depots. So far in this month, 7,543 passengers travelled in Garuda buses while 51,762 customers travelled in Rajadhani buses.

Every month, there is a hike in the number of passengers traveling in AC buses. While in February, 35,012 passengers traveled in AC buses, the figure shot up to 40,000 in March. More than 60,000 people traveled in AC buses so far this month.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Regional Manager, N Sucharitha said that all facilities have been provided to passengers besides taking steps to ensure working of ACs properly.

Besides water bottles, blankets were also being supplied to passengers. While Rs 281 is being charged for Rajadhani from Karimnagar to Hyderabad, Rs 342 is the fare for Garuda service. Rs 1,654 is the price of Garuda from Karimnagar to Bangalore. Rs 394 and Rs 477 are the prices of Rajadhani and Garuda services respectively from Godavarikhani to Hyderabad. Rs 1,286 is the fare of Garuda service from Godavarikhani to Bangalore. Rs 504 is being charged for Rajadani from Jagtial to Hyderabad.