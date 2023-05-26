EPFO to organize awareness camps in erstwhile Karimnagar, Adilabad on May 29

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:39 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Adilabad: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Karimnagar region, will organize Nidhi Aapke Nikath 2.0 (PF Near You) District Awareness Camp and Outreach programme in different parts of erstwhile Karimnagar and Adilabad districts on May 29.

Karimnagar regional EPFO commissioner Selvatkar Thanaiah said that the awareness programmes would be held on the premises of Vageshwari Degree and PG in Karimnagar district, Kesoram Cement Company at Basanthnagar in Peddapalli district, Surya High School in Dharmpur of Jagtial district, Gowtham Model School at Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district, Municipal council of Mancherial, Fatima Convent High School at Kaghaznagar in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Astalaxmi spinning mill of Adilabad and St Thomas High School in Nirmal on May 29 from 9 am to 5.45 pm.

The commissioner further said that it was a broad based participatory awareness and outreach prorgamme for the employers and employees simultaneously acting as a grievance redresses platform for member and information exchange network.

Therefore, all the members of EPFO, trade unions and employers are requested to participate in the programme to report their problems and to convey suggestions in order to take new initiatives. Besides, the members are advised to register their grievances through email: ro.karimnagar@epfindia.gov.in, he stated.