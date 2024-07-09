Farmer tied to pole thrashed over land dispute in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 09:37 PM

Mokiri Narasimhulu is tied to a pole by his rival Jella Balu at Sangaipet village in Kulcharam mandal of Medak district on Tuesday

Medak: A farmer was tied to a pole at Sangaipet village in Kulcharam mandal after being beaten black and blue over a land dispute on Tuesday.

Two families, including that of the victim Narsimhulu, in the village had a land dispute going on for quite some time.

On Tuesday, Mokiri Mallaiah and Jella Mallaiah attacked each other over the dispute at their agriculture field, with Jella Mallaiah sustaining serious injuries in the attack. His rival too was injured.

As both were injured, Mokiri Mallaiah’s son Narsimhulu shifted both of them to hospital. However, a little later, Balu, the son of Jella Mallaiah, caught Narsimhulu and thrashed him.

Balu and his relatives then tied Narsimhulu to a pole near the disputed land.

Other villagers, who came to know about the youngster being tied up, reached the spot and freed him and alerted the police.

Kulcharam ASI Ravindar took both parties to the police station and listened to their versions.

Both the families have filed cases against each other. SI Mohammad Gouse is investigating.