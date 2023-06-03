Farmers’ Day celebrated on grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

BC Welfare Miniser G Kamalakar traveling in bullock cart to reach Durshed Rythu Vedhika in Karimnagar rural mandal on Saturday

Karimnagar: Farmers’ Day was celebrated on a grand scale throughout the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

The celebrations took place at Rythu Vedhika in all mandals of Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli, and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

As part of the festivities, public representatives, including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and government officials, arrived at Rythu Vedhikas in bullock carts.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar traveled in a bullock cart to reach the Durshad Rythu Vedhika in Karimnagar rural mandal, while Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar arrived at Dharmapuri Rythu Vedhika in a bullock cart. MLAs Ch Ramesh Babu (Vemulawada), K Vidyasagar Rao (Korutla), Korukanti Chander (Ramagundam) and others participated in the event in their respective areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that before the formation of Telangana, agriculture and its allied sectors faced severe hardships due to a lack of water for irrigation and interrupted power supply.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had addressed the water shortage by constructing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

In addition to completing irrigation projects, schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima were introduced to safeguard the interests of farmers. As a result, the cultivated area has witnessed significant growth.

In 2014-15, both in Vanakalam and Yasangi seasons, crops were cultivated in 1.67 lakh acres of land in the district. However, this figure has surged to 6.37 lakh acres in the year 2022-23, he added.