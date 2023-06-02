| Karimnagar To Be Developed As Role Model To The Country Gangula

Karimnagar to be developed as role model to the country: Gangula

Gangula Kamalakar assured to develop Karimnagar as a role model to the country by developing the district on all fronts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Miniser G Kamalakar and others saluting the nation flag after hoisting it as part of Telangana formation day celebrations held in Karimnagar on Friday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar assured to develop Karimnagar as a role model to the country by developing the district on all fronts.

Informing that the district got more benefit with Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, he said that cultivation area in the district has increased in a big way. The Minister participated in Telangana formation day celebrations held in police parade grounds here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that besides the entire district, Karimnagar town would also be developed on all fronts, and informed that efforts were being done to develop the town as a neat and green city.

After Hyderabad, Karimnagar was the biggest city in the state. So, they were striving hard to develop all facilities for the future generations. Town would become a famous tourism spot as well as get world level recognition once cable bridge and Manair River Front projects were completed.

Informing that the works of the cable bridge have already completed, he said that it was decided to inaugurate the bridge on June 17.

Earlier, damaged roads used to appear in the town since the previous governments had neglected the city. However, the situation has changed after the formation of the separate state as the state government has given top priority for the development of Karimnagar.

The face of the town has changed with initiatives taken by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, MLAs Rasamai Balakishan and Sunke Ravishankar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu and others participated in the celebrations.