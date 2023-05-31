Telangana: Foundation for TTD temple laid in Karimnagar

TTD priests performed the foundation laying ceremony by following various rituals in Padmanagar where 10 acres of land was earmarked for the construction of Venkateshwara Swamy shrine

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Karimnagar: Foundation for the construction of TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple was laid at Padmanagar here on Wednesday morning. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP Divakonda Damodar Rao, TTD local advisory committee chairman Bhaskar Rao laid foundation for the temple.

Amid Vedic hymns, TTD priests performed the foundation laying ceremony by following various rituals in Padmanagar where 10 acres of land was earmarked for the construction of Venkateshwara Swamy shrine. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar expressed happiness for being part of the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Karimnagar. When the local public representative took the temple construction proposal to his notice, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao immediately wrote a letter to AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy besides allocating 10 acres of land in Padmanagar.

The procession for the construction of the temple has started with AP CM giving his node. Informing that TTD would allocate Rs 20 crore, he said that the remaining amount would be contributed by the devotees. TTD Chairman informed that their CM Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed for the construction of the temple with the initiatives taken by Chandrashekhar Rao. Besides Kamalakar, Vinod Kumar, Bhaskar Rao and Damodar Rao also requested for the temple.

Informing that TTD would allocate Rs 20 crore for the construction of the shrine, he said that all rituals in Karimnagar temple would be held on the line of Tirumala. Priests from TTD would stay in Karimnagar and prasadams would also be prepared here only. MLAs Rasamai Balakishan and Sunke Ravishankar, MLCs Bhanu Prasad Rao and Padi Koushik Reddy, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman S Ravinder Singh, Film Development Corporation Chairman Anil Kurmachalam, ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Karimangar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and others were present.