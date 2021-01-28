Farmers lay siege to ITC paperboards plant in Kothagudem

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Kothagudem: Tension prevailed at ITC paperboards plant at Sarapaka in the district on Thursday when a large number of farmers lay siege to the factory demanding remunerative price to subabul and eucalyptus wood.

The protest was staged under the aegis of BJP Kisan Morcha demanding Rs 4,500 per tonne as per an agreement the company reached with the farmers in the year 2018.

The protestors, who initially staged a protest in front of the factory gate, later forcefully entered into the factory premises as the company officials failed to turn up to listen to their demands. Police intervened and took the protesting farmers and BJP leaders into custody.

Speaking to the media later, Kisan Morcha State president K Sridhar Reddy, Khammam and Kothagudem BJP district presidents Galla Satyanarayana and K Satyanarayana slammed the ITC for their negligent attitude towards the farmers.

