Farmers living with self-respect in TS: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been taking all the necessary steps to develop self-confidence among farmers in the State and ensure that they have a sense of self-respect, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said on Thursday. Accompanied by senior officials, the Minister, who visited ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticulture Research in Bengaluru, said the Chief Minister instilled confidence among farmers by supplying seeds in time and ensuring 24-hour quality power to the agriculture sector apart from implementing ‘Rythu Bandu’ and ‘Rythu Bima’ schemes for them.

“A sense of hope and confidence has developed among farmers with the construction of various projects to meet the irrigation requirements in the State,” the Minister said, adding that the Telangana agriculture policy was worthy of emulation in the entire country. The State government brought reformative changes by constructing Rythu Vedikas, the Minister said, and requested assistance from the institute for cultivation of potatoes in the State. The agricultural universities should carry out their research on crops that command high demand in the market, he said.

After examining mobile vegetable vehicles at the institute, the Minister asked the State officials to ensure employment to the youth in Telangana by introducing such vehicles.

