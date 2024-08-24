| Farmers Protest Choppadandi Police Register Cases Against Brs Leaders Arrest Them In The Night

Farmers’ protest: Choppadandi police register cases against BRS leaders, arrest them in the night

On Thursday, BRS activists, led by Choppadandi party in-charge and former MLA Sunke Ravishankar, staged a protest demonstration in Choppadandi as part of a state-wide agitation. The police detained several protesting BRS leaders, including Ravishankar and former district libraries chairman Enugu Ravinder Reddy, but they were later released on personal bonds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 01:06 PM

Karimnagar: Choppadandi police arrested BRS leaders and registered the cases under various sections for mobilizing the mob and obstructing the duties of public servants.

However, giving a twist to the episode, police registered the case against nine BRS leaders under section 191 clause 2, 192, 196, 221, 223, 132 r/w 190 BNS and arrested them again.

Besides Ravinder Reddy, three other BRS leaders including party mandal president Velma Srinivas Reddy, Gannu Srinivas and former market committee chairman Arelli Chandrashekhar were among those arrested.

Police produced them before the judge at his residence in the night. Knowing about the incident, BRS workers gathered at the spot in big numbers.

Rejecting the judicial remand, the judge instructed the police to give them station bail since all the sections carried below seven years of imprisonment.

At around 1.30 am, they were given bail in Choppadandi police station.