Farmers thank KCR for releasing Rythu Bandhu aid in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:32 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Farmers thank Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by performing Ksheerabhisekam to his flex poster at Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal on Tuesday

Adilabad: Farmers thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for releasing aid of Rythu Bandhu scheme across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Tuesday.

Farmers performed Ksheerabhisekham to a flex poster of Rao and said that they would be indebted to him forever at Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal. They played drums and hailed the chief minister for showing great concern for the agrarian community. They expressed gratitude to him for sanctioning funds under farmers’ investment support scheme.

Similar celebrations were witnessed in several parts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. A total of 51,092 farmers were benefitted in Chennur Assembly constituency. A sum of Rs 59.02 crore was credited in the accounts of farmers, Chennur MLA and government whip Balka Suman said.

As many as 1.39 lakh farmers would be covered under the scheme in Mancherial district, while Kumram Bheem Asifabad district accounted for 1.19 lakh beneficiaries. A festive atmosphere was seen in front of banks and customer service centres of various banks with farmers swarming them for withdrawing funds from their accounts.