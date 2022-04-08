Farmers, TRS cadre hoists black flags on their houses in Medak district

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran is hoisting the black flag on his house at Potulboguda in Sanagreddy district on Friday.

Sangareddy: As part of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Protest programmes, the farmers and TRS cadre across the erstwhile Medak district have hoisted black flags on their houses to register the protests against the Centre government which has refused to procure the Yasangi paddy.

Andole MLA Chanti Kranhi and his family members have hoisted black flags on their house at Potulboguda village in Vatpally Mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA has said that the party workers and several farmers have hoisted the flag following their call. He has demanded the Centre to concede to their demand of purchasing 100 per cent of Yasangi paddy harvest from Telangana.

The party leaders took out rallies and burned the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Central Government. The protesting cadre performed the final rites to the effigy of Narendra Modi in Sidipet for ignoring the welfare of the farmers.

TRS DIstrict President Sangareddy Chintha Prabhakar and his followers have staged protests across Sangaredy Constituency. The MLAs and other elected representatives have led the protest programmes across the three districts.

