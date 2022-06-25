Farmers will get back land, says Medak MP

MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy interacts with farmers at Veldurthi in Medak district on Saturday.

Medak: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said officials will follow the guidelines to recover the lands encroached by Jamuna Hatcheries at Achampet and Hakimpet villages of Masaipet mandal and hand them over to their original owners. Jamuna Hatcheries is owned by BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender.

Speaking to the farmers on the sidelines of the Mandal Parishad meeting of Veldurthi mandal on Saturday, the MP said he will pursue the matter with the officials concerned, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao until it is resolved. He said the government will hand over the lands to the original beneficiaries by following the Assignment Land Act.

Additionally, Reddy said that the farmers can resume cultivation in their lands and receive Rythu Bandhu as they would soon get Pattadhar Passbooks. Narsapur MLA C Mandan Reddy and others were present.

Recently, after a detailed land survey, the Survey and Revenue Department in Medak district had found that Jamuna Hatcheries encroached upon 70.33 acres of assigned/ceiling lands belonging to farmers of the two villages. Several farmers from the two villages had staged a protest, demanding that the State government hand over their land. They had also raised the issue with Narsapur MLA C Madan Reddy on Friday.