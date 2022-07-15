Fashion influencer Kavita Arora opens up about the lessons life taught her

Hyderabad: You ask any successful person about their favorite teacher and they will talk about life experiences. Well, that is only natural. As the cliche goes, life is the greatest teacher. The young and talented fashion influencer Kavita Arora has similar thoughts. In a recent tête-à-tête, she opened up about her journey and the lessons it taught her. It was a breath of fresh air to know about simple learning that she picked up from life. It is probably these lessons that make her the humble person that she is.

Kavita says that life taught her to be patient in any situation. When she was studying engineering, she realized that fashion was her true passion. However, she didn’t impatiently give up on her course. She says that doing that would mean a waste of money for something that she wasn’t even sure that she would succeed at. Later, the lock down due to COVID-19 was a tough phase too, but with patience, she sailed through it and started something that added value to the space and helped her fulfill her passion. Kavita fondly remembered her childhood and said that she wasn’t always this patient. With the positive influence of her parents and lessons from simple life situations, she understood the value of patience as a virtue.

Kavita also said that life has taught her to ignore negativity and focus on her goal. She admitted that this learning came in particularly handy when she decided to move on from bridal Couture and start her eCommerce venture. It was one of the darkest times of her life, says Kavita, who had to battle negative remarks to no end. Everyone said that she was trying different things only because she is not doing well in couture. They labelled her as tired and defeated. However, Kavita knew that she had achieved immense success in couture and now she wanted to do something that helped her to serve the globe without being physically present.

Another thing that Kavita is glad that life taught her is to be grateful. She says that throughout her journey, she met so many people struggling to make ends meet, struggling to showcase their talent, and a lot more. She feels privileged and says that life has given her a lot to be grateful about. She also reminisced about a time when she cribbed about little failures or speed breakers on the road to success. However, Kavita has now realized that true to an idiom, her failures were stepping stones to her success.

Kavita, who actively mentors youngsters, says that she just shares her experiences and best practices and refrains from preaching. This makes Kavita popular among those seeking career guidance.

We hope Kavita continues to sail through life with similar panache and achieves all that she desires and deserves.