Fashion influencer Nikhil Kandhari shares his views on rising demand for video content on social media

Published Date - 05:32 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Social media is one of the primary reasons why influencer marketing and content creation have become lucrative amongst the creators across a variety of niches. Different social media platforms gauge the preferences of the audience by helping them make their decisions easy. One thing that is common across all social media platforms is the demand for video content. Swooning the audience with top-notch content about fashion and lifestyle, Nikhil Kandhari has established himself as a leading name on the internet.

The fashion influencer has often raised everyone’s eyebrows with his sense of style. Unlike the mainstream photo shoots, the influencer is garnering attention with his video content. As per the statistics, more than 650 million are active internet users. As a majority of people love to scroll through content in the video format, it has given influencers a myriad of ideas for creating innovative content. For the same, Nikhil has been creating waves with his trending reels on Instagram.

So far, he has collaborated with global fashion brands like Dior, Louis Vuitton, L’Oreal, Panerai, H&M, Zara, Crocs and Hugo Boss to name a few. In a time when the competition has become fierce on the internet, Nikhil ensures to create content that is unique rather than repetitive. “Before I create any content, I keep in mind that it is full of originality. I don’t want to do what everyone is doing. Instead, I want to create trends of my own”, he revealed.

Besides his collaborations with these lux fashion labels, Nikhil Kandhari is helping people ace a perfect look for different occasions. His Instagram feed is a reflection of his personality, and the influencer keeps in mind that the users should take style cues from his posts. Whether it is donning an ethnic outfit for an event or putting on a western outfit for a party, expect this young lad to create fireworks on social media. There’s no denying that Nikhil Kandhari’s fashion game is an inspiration for all the men.

On being asked why he focuses more on creating videos, Nikhil said, “Video content works the best as per social media algorithm. I believe that it not only helps creators in building garnering followers, but the content also reaches a wider audience.” In addition, as per the social media trends, videos are much more engaging than static posts. As Nikhil Kandhari charms his viewers with different style files, we would love to see the young man collaborate with other prominent fashion houses of the world.

