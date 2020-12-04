Fashion showcase in Hyderabad

Style Bazaar offers the city’s fashion aficionados the best of emerging and established fashion, lifestyle, jewellery, accessories and many more.

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Mallesham fame actor Ananya Nagalla, former Miss India Nikita Tanwani, along with city models, took part in the ramp walk that was organised at fashion showcase-curtain raiser of Style Bazaar on Thursday. The designer and lifestyle exhibition featuring will be held at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, on December 8 and 9.

Style Bazaar offers the city’s fashion aficionados the best of emerging and established fashion, lifestyle, jewellery, accessories and many more. “This is an exhibition par excellence which is soundly planned considering the fashion season. Keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic situation across, we at Style Bazaar have taken utmost precautions, right from temperature checks at the entrance to sanitising of visitors and stalls, and all guidelines are being followed. As wedding and festive season is around, Style Bazaar features specialised wedding wear, fashion wear, lifestyle wear, jewellery, and accessories,” says Sheetal Jain and Kranthi, organiser at Style Bazaar.

The Style Bazaar brings forth the essence of Indian festivity and wedding season. Keeping in mind the richness and celebration that come with them, the collections have been curated to give fashion lovers a variety of options. Starting from the array of designers showcasing the best of Indian wear, bridal wear, Indo-western and western wear, to jewellery, accessories, creative, designer footwear, festive gifts and more, there will be everything under the roof to make the best choice.

