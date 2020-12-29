Fast track Brahmana Vellamla Udaya Samudram project: CM KCR to officials

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday instructed the officials concerned to fast track the completion of Brahmana Vellamla Udaya Samudram project to provide water to one lakh acres under Nakrekal, Munugode and Nalgonda Assembly constituencies.

Following a request by Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Linga Reddy, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to take up land survey and tunnel works on Udaya Samudram project and release the required funds immediately. He also wanted the officials to speed up works on Pillaipalli Canal and Dharmareddy Canal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .