Father misbehaves with daughter, police file case under POCSO in Yadadri-Bhongir

Yadadri-Bhongir: Mothkur police arrested a person on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with his daughter and filed a case against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to police, Buddupalli Laxmaiah, an auto driver and native of Mothkur, misbehaved with his minor daughter. The mother took her daughter to the police station on Saturday morning and complained against her husband. In the police complaint, she said her husband misbehaved with their daughter while she was serving dinner to him last night. He also threatened the daughter not to reveal the matter to anybody.

