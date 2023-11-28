Father, son die in road accident in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:19 AM, Tue - 28 November 23

Representational Image

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a father and son died in a road accident near Rangampeta stage of Manakondur mandal on Monday night.

The incident occurred when an auto-rickshaw wherein the victims were travelling was hit by a sand-laden lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Daripalli Mogili (40) and his son Shivasai (11), residents of Mamidalapalli of Veenavanka mandal, died on the spot.

According to police, Mogili’s wife Jyothi gave birth to a baby girl fortnight ago. They took the newborn to hospital in Karimnagar as she fell sick. After treatment, Mogili sent his wife and daughter in an autorickshaw to reach the village.

Later, an autorickshaw driver by profession, Mogili along with his son started in his own autorikshaw but met with an accident near Rangampeta stage. Mamidalapalli villagers staged a dharna on the road along with the bodies demanding a compensation of Rs 2 crore for the family. They withdrew their protest after an assurance from the lorry owner.