Five drown in separate incidents in Medak

Five persons drowned in three separate incidents in the erstwhile Medak district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Relatives are wailing at dead body of a boy at Markook in Siddipet district on Monday.

Sangareddy: Five persons drowned in three separate incidents in the erstwhile Medak district on Monday.

In a tragic incident, two children were drowned in the Kondapochamma Sagar canal at Markook village in Siddipet on Monday. The victims Sampath (12) and Vinay (12) of Markook, along with their six friends, ventured into the canal to have a swim. The two drowned in the canal, after which the villagers retrieved their bodies from the water.

In another incident, a man who ventured into the KLIS canal at Reddipally village in Narsapur mandal of Medak had gone missing on November 23. The decomposed body of Sheik Mohammad (25) surfaced in the water on Monday.

Two other persons drowned in a tank at Paidi Gummala village of Kohir mandal, also in Sangareddy. The victims were Cheemala Mohan (33) and Chermala Anajaiah (33), who were cousins. They ventured into the local tank for fishing. Their bodies were retrieved.