Father, son from Hyderabad die in accident in Yadadri-Bhongir

A father and son from Hyderabad were killed on the spot in a road accident at Ramayampet of Yadagirigutta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: A father and son from Hyderabad were killed on the spot in a road accident at Ramayampet of Yadagirigutta on Monday.

Peddi Ramesh (38) and his son Abhishek (14) from Chilkanagar in Hyderabad died after a tractor that was coming in the wrong route, hit the TVS scooty on which they were travelling.

The father-son duo was returning to Hyderabad after attending a function at a relative’s house at Nallabelli village of Wardhannapet in Warangal.

The bodies were shifted to the district government hospital for autopsy. Yadagirigutta police filed a case and took up investigation.

