Fatigue is a big factor, but can’t complain: Hyderabad FC coach

By | Published: 8:42 pm 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Football Club coach Manolo Marquez opined that fatigue was a big factor given the crunched schedule but they can’t complain as it was the case with all teams in this season.

Speaking on the eve of their clash against SC East Bengal, the 52-year-old Spaniard, who signed a two-year contract extension with the club, said the support staff is working hard to keep the players fresh. “Playing eight games in less than 40 days is too much. But more or less all the teams are in the same condition. This is not an excuse. Maybe the East Bengal team looks fresh as it is one team that is signing good players who are fresh. You have to know in which moment you can train hard or light. It is difficult to focus on correcting mistakes as we don’t have much time. After the game, you have a recovery session and can’t train hard,” he said.

On their challenge ahead against East Bengal, he revealed, “It is going to be tough because East Bengal have joined the team last and they didn’t have much time to prepare. After five or six games, they had only one or two points. But I think they have changed a lot of players. Now they have very good foreign players. Our plan is to try and win the game.”

He was happy about about his contract extension. “If you work with a club for just one year, it is difficult. But now I can focus on long-term goals. When Varun (HFC co-owner) called me and said his plans, I was happy. We have very good youngsters in the team and they are committed in training and playing heeds to their coaches. They are like a family now. We are fighting for a place in the top four and we can improve the level of these players. The goal is to play good football and continue with these players. For me, to win is the most important but how we do that and how the players feel about it is also important,” he added.

Hyderabad FC, FC Goa and NorthEast United all are with 23 points in the table and vying for a top four spot putting pressure on Manolo Marquez team. But the veteran manager felt they were focused on one game at a time. “The competition is coming to a close finish. We are not thinking too much ahead. We want to take it game by game. If we think too much that would be a mistake.”

